Earlier this week, AIB International’s Judi Lazaro offered a webinar on the “13 Pitfalls of Pandemic Preparedness Even Top Companies Make And How You Can Fix Them”. You’ll be surprised at what even the best food and beverage companies are missing from their pandemic preparedness plans. We were.

In our reviews, we found that 75 percent of companies missed critical requirements in their plans. In fact, 75 percent also missed health crisis mitigation and management requirements.

For some, these misses broke their supply chain. For others, lack of planning and preparation left their operations and employees vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International