134-Year-Old Bakery Brand Acquired

Hovis, the UK’s iconic 134-year-old bakery brand, has been acquired by Endless LLP, a UK based mid-market private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum.

The terms of the agreement have been approved by both the Gores Group and Premier Foods, Hovis’ current owners.

Hovis has seen a significant turnaround in the last four years, and will continue to drive its strategy focused on delivering great quality products, customer value and service. Significant investment by Endless will support the existing Hovis management team to deliver their future plans and is the third investment by the firm in recent times in the UK food sector.

