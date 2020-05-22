2020 NextGenBaker Leadership Forum: Registration Now Open

ABA is excited to announce that registration is open for the 2020 NextGenBaker Leadership Forum, an annual event dedicated to developing the baking industry’s rising leaders through public policy engagement, professional leadership development, and industry trends education.

Scheduled for September 15-17, 2020, in Washington, DC, ABA’s NextGenBaker program has partnered with Retired General Stanley McChrystal’s team, The McChrystal Group, to provide attendees with a one-of-a-kind interactive leadership training experience created to build the skills you need to succeed in complex, fast-moving, and tumultuous environments.

Leveraging experiential learning, the NextGenBaker Leadership Forum will drive attendees to explore new techniques to achieve high-performance teams, effective communication, and unleashing innovative thinking. There will be a variety of networking events focused on relationship building with fellow industry leaders and the ABA and ATBI Boards of Directors.

