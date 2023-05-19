2021 Faster Act: Bakers’ Priority Remains Consumer Safety

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) sent a letter to Congress regarding the commercial baking industry’s implementation of and compliance with the 2021 Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act.

“The wholesale baking industry’s top priority is consumer safety,” said Eric Dell, President and CEO, ABA. “We appreciate the opportunity to share with Congress how our Members have fully complied with the law in order to protect allergic consumers.”

The baking industry is committed to ensuring compliance with food safety laws by enforcing extensive cleaning and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) in their facilities to protect all consumers. Sesame is a uniquely challenging allergen to remove from the baking environment, and even the best practices cannot always remove traces of sesame.

