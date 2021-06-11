2021: The Year For Connectivity

BEMA Bakery June 11, 2021

If 2020 was a year of introspection, why can’t 2021 be the year for connectivity and looking beyond?

Over the past year or so, we’ve seen countless examples of just how interconnected our industry is, from collaborations between customers and suppliers to navigating the log-jams of supply chain logistics holding up shipments coming from Asia and closer to home.

DESIGN THINKING

In these times, it’s often helpful to look outside to see how other companies and industries are answering the questions that are on the mind of leadership right now. Known as design thinking, this innovative problem-solving process is rooted in a distinct set of skills that was initially used within the design community. The concept of design thinking found reach among a larger audience after a 2008 Harvard Business Review article titled “Design Thinking” by Tim Brown, CEO, and president of IDEO, a design company.

