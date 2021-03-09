40 Years of Success For Solano Baking Company

DIXON — The pandemic hasn’t slowed down the Solano Baking Company, which is still going strong with a few changes to adapt to the new normal.

The company was founded by Arnie and Donna Rubin, parents of current owner Kendra Benz, along with Benz’s grandparents, Robert and Jan Mitchell.

They celebrated 40 years in business in January.

The Rubins opened Solano Baking Company in 1981 in what was then the Solano Mall, and that same year they opened a bakery in Dixon.

