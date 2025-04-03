5 New Must-Try Items from Kroger’s ‘Our Brand’ Lineup

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, shared it is introducing new Our Brands products, sharing five must try items hitting Kroger shelves. Customers can look forward to unique new products from Kroger®, Private Selection® and Simple Truth®, bringing Our Brands’ signature quality and affordability to more grocery staples.

“Kroger Our Brands’ unmatched flavor and value make them a favorite for many customers,” said Mike Murphy, Kroger’s group vice president of center store merchandising. “Our product innovation is rooted in a deep understanding of what our customers want and need. We know these exciting, trendy items will soon earn a place on families’ dinner tables because they offer great flavors at a price point that fits any budget.”

Check out these top five new Our Brands must try items:

Private Selection® Salad Kits

Elevate a quick lunch, make an easy side dish and enjoy everything in between with six new Private Selection salad kits. These kits feature a variety of fresh, high-quality ingredients, including crisp greens, vibrant vegetables and flavorful dressings, all prepped and ready to toss together.

The new lineup includes classic favorites paired with one-of-a-kind flavors. Try the Cheddar Truffle, Blueberry, Cheddar Bacon Poblano, Sweet Onion Gruyere, Cherry Bacon Cheddar and Asian Sesame Ginger.

Kroger® Brand Kettle Style Tortilla Chips

Kroger’s Tortilla Chips have long been a staple for many customers, and now there is a new variety to love with the introduction of Kroger® Brand Kettle Style Cooked Tortilla Chips. Available in two varieties—Traditional and Hatch Chile, these chips offer a robust and crunchy texture, making them the ultimate companion for dips and salsas.

Kroger® Brand Restaurant Style Italian Dressing

Enjoy high quality salads and meals at home with Kroger’s new Restaurant Style Italian Dressing. Crafted with Italian spices, oil, vinegar and real Romano cheese, this dressing can transform a salad or vegetables and even be used as a marinade in a favorite recipe.

Simple Truth Organic® Instant Mushroom Tea

After rave reviews for Simple Truth Organic® Mushroom Instant Coffee, customers can now enjoy Simple Truth Organic® Instant Mushroom Tea available in two blends—Black and Chai.

This innovative tea blend harnesses mushrooms’ natural benefits, known for their adaptogenic properties and potential to support wellness. With its rich, earthy flavor profile, Mushroom Tea is perfect for those looking to explore a new beverage.

Private Selection® Muffins

Sweeten the morning routine with new Private Selection® Muffins, a gourmet option available in four flavors—Banana Bread, Blueberry Lemon, Coffee Cake and Triple Chocolate. These muffins range from rich and decadent to fruity and refreshing, with the perfect amount of sweetness.

To shop all the new arrivals and fresh finds, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons.

Customers can shop fresh ingredients and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop.

