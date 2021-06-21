A Baltimore Staple: Otterbein’s Cookies Celebrates 140 Years in Business

MILFORD MILL, Md. — If you’re from Baltimore or even lived here for a short time, you’ve most likely seen the iconic red bag in your favorite grocery store.

Otterbein’s Cookies is celebrating its 140th year in business this year and remains a Baltimore staple.

As Otterbein’s Cookies turns 140 years old, not much has changed as far as how they make their cookies.

Back in 1881, German immigrant Adam Otterbein and his family came to south Baltimore and opened a bakery near Fort McHenry. Now 140 years later, it’s still a family business and thriving.

