A Big Picture Approach to Cocoa Traceability

Barry Callebaut explores collaborative ways to drive its sustainability commitments

Traceability is a cornerstone of our Forever Chocolate commitment to making sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025. Traceability to farm level, knowing where the cocoa we source is grown, plays a crucial role in addressing some of the structural sustainability issues in the cocoa supply chain. Accurate insights into cocoa sourcing, gathered through polygon mapping and geo-localization based on satellite images, are imperative for us in our efforts to eliminate deforestation from the cocoa supply chain.

However, establishing sector-wide traceability is no easy feat. According to the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), around half of world bean supply is sourced indirectly by cocoa and chocolate companies from independent exporters and traders, mostly due to the regulatory and licensing requirements in origin countries. This makes the development of effective traceability systems a multi-layered undertaking.

