A Fresh Approach to Bakery Distribution

Keeping consumers supplied with fresh baked goods has been part of convenience store chain Kwik Trip’s recipe for success. At its stores, consumers can buy many types of fresh goods, including bakery items that are labor intensive to produce and distribute without significant automation.

With future growth in mind, Kwik Trip took an automated approach, including a new facility with automated order picking and storage and warehouse control system (WCS) software to orchestrate the picking of orders needed by stores. The new facility and automation meet the throughput needs of the growing chain, and they also make for a safer, more ergonomic work environment.

To continue meeting growing demand for its bakery products and stock its stores throughout the Midwest, Kwik Trip made plans in 2017 to open a new 200,000-square-foot baking facility in La Crosse, Wis., which would be dedicated to producing bread and buns across three simultaneous lines.

