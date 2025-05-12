A Lifetime of Service – Dennis Gunnell

Dennis Gunnell is known for rolling up his sleeves and getting to work. His entry into the industry came after turning down a programmer role at the not-yet public Microsoft for an inside sales role at Formost Fuji. He knew that sitting at a terminal writing code would not be for him. During his bakery visits, he saw first-hand the importance of noticing where help and support might be needed and how to build the necessary contacts to strengthen relationships and reputations over time.

Self-Evaluation, Progress and Confidence

Having been a college and professional athlete with thousands of hours of practice time helped lay the groundwork for a mindset of maintaining a constant level of readiness for opportunity. A last-minute request to fill in for Al Formo at a BEMA meeting, an inaugural inductee into the BEMA Lifetime Achievement Award, led to Dennis attending his first BEMA Convention on Amelia Island (1996), with Al and Dennis attending many BEMA meetings together.

Over the years, an openness to opportunity and a dislike of the status quo led him to continually look for ways to be better or else “someone else will take your spot,” to use a sports analogy. Lessons learned on the practice field demonstrated how making small improvements are key to creating progress over time.

“You need to keep improving and refining and sometimes it’s hard to look at ourselves in this way,” he said. “In sports, game day is just a small part of it, the rest of the week you’re always looking for ways to get better.”

Finding Ways to Be a Part of Something

Incremental improvements to create small wins and a comfort level to put himself out there have led Dennis to a number of noteworthy roles within the industry, including service on the International Committee, the first one at BEMA, and serving on the Board of Directors. During this time, he benefitted from the mentorship of Fred Springer, the award’s namesake. Mentorship from Fred included sharing what was needed to be an integral part of BEMA, a lesson he continues to demonstrate with the BEMA volunteer members he mentors.

Dennis has served in prominent industry roles, all driven by his desire to provide a fresh outlook and ability to be a visionary for change. These roles, including the IBIE Executive Committee, have been instrumental in increasing collaboration throughout the industry and within the associations, which continue to reap rewards for the industry at large. For Dennis, these milestones exemplify the power of a posse. A dozen or so go-to people to utilize as trusted counsel for perspective and knowledge when faced with a challenge.

“You never know where the path of service might lead or how it might create an opportunity for you or someone else,” he said. “Service is another way of contributing to the next generation, assisting them as they grow in their careers and in their BEMA life.”

Don’t Wait, Get Involved

Maintaining Dennis’s dedicated level of service also highlights a personal belief that service is self-fulfilling. More so than just the gesture of giving back, the giver is reciprocated in spades. The se multifaceted aspects of teamwork and service continue to define him personally and professionally.

“This award comes as a surprise and a great honor,” he concluded. “It is recognition of a lot of work, a symbol of 40 years of building relationships, making progress and putting myself out there for the industry.”

About the Lifetime Achievement Award

The Fred Springer Lifetime Achievement Award was created in 2001 to honor those who go above and beyond, impacting the organization and the industry in a variety of ways. In 2002, BEMA recognized Ed Meise, Al Formo and Edwin “Eddie” Lanham as the first recipients of the Award.

In 2018, BEMA renamed the award to recognize the lifelong contribution of Fred Springer to BEMA and the industry. Fred is known as a leader and an advisor to many. He is celebrated for recognizing new industry talent and giving them the experience, mentorship and exposure necessary to spread their wings in service to the industry.

All recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award are known for making a mark throughout their career, and these individuals personify the powerful sense of momentum that occurs when people see and feel the mission of an organization. These magnetic qualities serve to draw in others as they look for ways to support the organization through activities and service that make an impact.

“The esteemed recipients of BEMA’s Lifetime Achievement award continue to demonstrate the plentiful and purposeful rewards of service for our industry as well as for the individual,” said Kerwin Brown, President and CEO, BEMA. “With this, we also want to acknowledge that these hours of contribution wouldn’t be possible without the support of the families and colleagues of our member leaders.”

BEMA is proud to recognize the lifetime achievements of Dennis Gunnell alongside the work of a legacy of dedicated volunteers. These individuals make BEMA the organization it is today and will be in the future.

Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

2002 – Ed Meise, Al Formo, Edwin “Eddie” Lanham

2003 – Tom Belshaw, Dale S. Lecrone, Robert Loeb

2004 – Jim Fay

2006 – Bill Pulver, Fred Pfening II

2007 – Dick Pulver

2008 – Sterrett Campbell, Charles Burford

2010 – John van Laar, Robert Zielsdorf

2012 – Don Ivey

2013 – Steve Wright

2015 – Hans van der Maarel

2018 – Fred Springer

2019 – Rick Hoskins

2023 – DJ LeCrone

2024 – Mike Gude

2025 – Dennis Gunnell

