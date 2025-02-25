A Party in Every Bite: Rich’s Introduces Celebration Cookie From Gourmet Brand Christie Cookie Co.

Consumers can turn every day into a colorful celebration with the new Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie from Rich Products (Rich’s). Offering a party in every bite, the Celebration Cookie features a premium sugar cookie base made with real butter, vanilla, and birthday cake flavor then packed with colorful sprinkles, rich white chocolate, and fluffy marshmallows for an ultimate fresh-baked cookie worthy of any celebration. It’s clean-label, with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. The indulgent Celebration Cookie is available in two formats — individually wrapped and as a freezer-to-oven dough — ideal for retail shelves, c-stores, and limited-service restaurants.



Along with the new cookie flavor, Rich’s is enhancing its nationally recognized Christie Cookie Co. portfolio with a comprehensive brand refresh. Additional components of the updated Christie Cookie Co. brand rolled out in late fall and include refreshed branding, marketing materials, and packaging to deliver a modern look and feel.



This is all good news for consumers, as 1 in 5 Americans eat more than three cookies per day, according to the Boost ‘American Love of Cookies’ Report, 2023. Plus, the premium quality of Christie Cookie Co. products will delight most consumers, as clean label and real butter rank as top attributes when purchasing a dessert, according to the Technomic Bakery Transformation Report.



“The new Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie will add colorful fun to the bakery case or grab-and-go counter for treat-yourself moments as well as special occasions,” says Serena Leatherbarrow, Associate Customer Marketing Manager, Rich Products. “The colorful sprinkles in the cookie and the new packaging design help the cookie pop off the shelf and inspire purchases. Christie Cookie Co. offers labor-saving formats for operators seeking to enhance their menus with a premium bakery offering that tastes like homemade.”



The new Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie is available as a 2.5-ounce dough, 1.45-ounce dough, and a 2.4-ounce fully baked, individually wrapped cookie. The dough arrives frozen, ready to bake, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and five days baked. The individually wrapped version arrives frozen and easily thaws on the display shelf, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 14 days ambient.



As Rich’s premium cookie brand, Christie Cookie Co. products are handcrafted with tradition you can taste in every bite. For over 40 years, Christie Cookie Co. has made the most craveable gourmet cookies in America. Each cookie is made with 100% real butter and premium inclusions to deliver a truly homemade appearance and superior taste. Including the new Celebration Cookie, the Christie Cookie Co. premium portfolio offers 12 flavors in a variety of formats.



From individually wrapped cookies to ready-to-bake cookie doughs, Rich’s offers over 250 cookie options in shapes, sizes, formats, flavors, and price points to meet every operator’s needs.



Operators can learn everything they want to know about cookies by visiting RichsUSA.com/cookies.



MEET RICH’S

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make…possible. Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.



