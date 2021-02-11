A Recipe to Respond to the Global Need For Healthy Food

Consumers across the globe are getting more conscious about their health. And in a healthy lifestyle, healthy food plays an important part. Beside health, consumers value other parameters, like taste. Therefore, the health aspects of food should never compromise the taste, as confirmed by the latest Taste Tomorrow survey.

Both removing and adding ingredients

The survey showed much more. In fact, the results of the latest edition unveiled nine worldwide trends, one of which being Health. Within Health, we learned that for most consumers, health in food is not only about removing or reducing ingredients that have undesirable effects, like fat, sugar or salt, but is also about adding ingredients that can contribute to better health and well-being.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow