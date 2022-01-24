A Slice of Success: MyBread Bakery, Which Manufactures Gluten-Free Bread in Former O&H, Expanding

ACINE — Growing up with celiac disease, Dan Gallagher always asked his mom: “Do you have my bread?” He had to have a gluten-free option for bread no matter where they were eating.

Fast-forward to 2013 in Chicago. Gallagher opens MyBread Bakery — a gluten-free, nut-free, egg-free, dairy-free and soy-free wholesale bakery — dedicated to providing an allergen-safe array of bread for anyone who struggles with dietary restrictions.

In 2016, Gallagher moved operations to 1841 Douglas Ave., adjacent to the original O&H Danish Bakery, after receiving a loan from Business Lending Partners, the business financing division of the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

