A Trendy Marigny Bakery Known for Unique King Cakes Just Topped a Bon Appetit Food List

A New Orleans bakery that opened nearly two years ago is making a name for itself across the city, and a national food publication is taking notice.

Ayu Bakehouse (801 Frenchmen St., 504-302-7985) in the Marigny, earned a spot on Bon Appetit’s list of the most exciting bakeries in the nation.

The Bon Appetit team looked at bakeries that are blending techniques and combined different flavors in a way that is fresh for customers in a trend that has been bubbling in the years since the coronavirus pandemic, when many bakers were experimenting to stay afloat.

