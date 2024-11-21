A Very Merry Martin’s Giveaway Returns for its Fourth Year: Celebrate the Holidays with Delicious Martin’s Potato Rolls & Bread Products!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Martin’s® Potato Rolls and Bread is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved A Very Merry Martin’s Giveaway, back for its fourth installment! This year, we’re making the holiday season even more special with two exciting giveaway periods: a Very Merry Thanksgiving daily product giveaway from November 13 – 20 and a Very Merry Christmas daily product giveaway from December 11 – 18.

Each day during these festive weeks, Martin’s will highlight a specific holiday product, including their popular Martin’s Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls, Martin’s Sweet Party Potato Rolls, Martin’s Swirl Breads, and Martin’s Potatobred Stuffing. In addition to the giveaways, Martin’s social media content will feature delicious recipes made with these signature products, inspiring families to create memorable meals together this holiday season.

“We’re excited to bring back A Very Merry Martin’s Giveaway, inviting families to share the joy of our Sweet Roll and Swirl Bread products during this special time of year,” said Joseph Martin, Executive Vice President at Martin’s Potato Rolls and Bread. “Our products are perfect for holiday gatherings, and we can’t wait to see how our consumers incorporate them into their festive celebrations!”

To participate, consumers can visit VeryMerryMartins.com each day for their chance to win a sample box of that day’s featured product for them and another box for a family member or friend. With so many delicious options and festive recipes to explore, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Join us in making this holiday season truly memorable with Martin’s Potato Rolls and Bread. Follow us on social media for updates, recipes, and more chances to win!

About Martin’s Potato Rolls and Bread

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking facilities and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

For more information, visit VeryMerryMartins.com. The giveaway is open to all legal residents of the United States who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.