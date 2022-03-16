ABA and SNAC International Release 2021 Salary and Benefits Survey

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) and SNAC International (SNAC) released their 2021 Salary & Benefits Survey. The nearly 150 pages of data cover company profile information, pay practices, benefits and pay information for 34 positions from 36 food manufacturers and supplier organizations across the United States and Canada.

The survey features unique data collected from all segments of the baking and snack foods industries, including bread and rolls, potato and tortilla chips, cakes and pies, cookies and crackers, sweet goods, and tortillas. The survey also will include information on corporate, division, and plant management positions with salary broken down by both region and plant size.

“Joining forces with SNAC International for this survey, both of our organizations can offer our respective members complete analysis of current salary and compensation trends in both the baking and snack foods industries,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “With so many workforce changes, this valuable resource will help snack and baking industries prepare budgets, recruit and retain talent in today’s extremely challenging labor market.”

“For the 2021 Salary & Benefits Survey, we recognized the tight connection between our food manufacturers and their suppliers by including both sectors in the results,” said Elizabeth Avery, President and CEO, SNAC. “The data looks at how organizations implemented competitive hiring practices, adjusted compensation and incentives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided various benefits in addition to salary.”

The data was submitted to and analyzed by the Compdata Survey Practice at Salary.com, a national compensation survey and consulting firm. The last ABA/SNAC International Salary and Benefits Study was published in 2017.

The survey can be purchased here.

ABA Members who participated in the survey should contact Lauren Williams to receive the discount code.



PURCHASE AND DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS



To access the results of the survey, company representatives should access ABA’s On-Demand Portal. If a representative has accessed content on the portal before, they will need their portal confirmation number to amend their current order.

If a representative has not accessed content on the portal before, they will create a new account for the portal and add the results (and any other content item of interest) to their order.

Click here to access the portal. Should a representative not know their confirmation number from past orders, they should simply click on the “Already purchased a webinar or report” link on the home page to receive their confirmation numbers.

Access the survey on ABA’s On-Demand Library

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the voice of the baking industry. Serving Members from global wholesale baking companies and suppliers to baking industry entrepreneurs, ABA is the only bakery-specific national and state trade association, delivering results on priorities affecting the companies that feed the world. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government actions, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry. ABA’s Membership has grown to represent more than 300 companies with a combined 1600+ facilities.

About SNAC International

Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. Upon its three pillars of education, advocacy, and networking, SNAC is committed to connecting the snack industry to create growth and opportunity. For more information, visit www.snacintl.org.