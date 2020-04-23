ABA Applauds Duty Deferral Program Issued by White House

On April 19, 2020, President Trump issued an executive order, granting the Secretary of the Treasury the ability to defer payments of certain import duties, taxes, and fees up to 90 days due to negative impacts from COVID-19. ABA commends this action, which provides relief to companies adversely affected by the impacts of the coronavirus.

The Americans for Free Trade Coalition, of which ABA is an active member, has been pushing for this import duty deferral since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. ABA recently signed onto two letters requesting duty deferral as a result of the crisis. The coalition has been in active negotiations with the Senate Finance Committee and the Department of the Treasury to communicate the necessity of duty deferrals at this time.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association