ABA Battles Obstacles at State and Local Levels

There’s a reason it’s called a patchwork.

State and local government rules and regulations vary widely, and they sometimes conflict with federal measures.

Staying on top of this patchwork “is challenging on an ordinary day,” said Kelly Knowles, American Bakers Association’s Vice President, Political and State Affairs. “If you add in a national crisis, it can be very cumbersome and confusing for members.”

During the COVID-19 crisis, ABA has been fighting to remove a range of obstacles for the baking industry. An important piece of this work focuses on state and local efforts.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association