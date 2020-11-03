ABA: How Education and Training Reduce Manufacturing Challenges

It’s been said that knowledge is power, and this point is especially true on the manufacturing side of commercial baking.

Manufacturing is a highly complex endeavor requiring considerable technical and chemistry knowledge and a focus on precision and consistency. Moreover, recent baking industry developments — from new kinds of work schedules to advances in automation and other technologies — have adapted the needed skill sets of manufacturing employees.

Training and education are essential to ensuring these employees have adequate knowledge bases, according to Rich McFeaters, a Technical Advisor to American Bakers Association.

