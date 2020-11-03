ABA: How Education and Training Reduce Manufacturing Challenges

American Bakers Association Bakery November 3, 2020

It’s been said that knowledge is power, and this point is especially true on the manufacturing side of commercial baking.

Manufacturing is a highly complex endeavor requiring considerable technical and chemistry knowledge and a focus on precision and consistency. Moreover, recent baking industry developments — from new kinds of work schedules to advances in automation and other technologies — have adapted the needed skill sets of manufacturing employees.

Training and education are essential to ensuring these employees have adequate knowledge bases, according to Rich McFeaters, a Technical Advisor to American Bakers Association.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

