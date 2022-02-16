ABA NextGenBaker Co-Chair Transition Announced

The American Bakers Association (ABA) announced the departure of NextGenBaker Co-Chair Kelly Mariotti, Director of People Programs & Processes at Weston Foods, as she pursues a new career opportunity and introduced her successor Liliana Economakis, Division Vice President, Customer Development Non-Commercial at Aspire Bakeries.

Liliana Economakis, NextGenBaker Co-Chair

“Kelly has been an incredible leader for NextGenBaker over the past two years. She came into the role with a commitment to develop meaningful and relevant content for the NextGenBaker community and she has certainly delivered on that goal,” said Christina Donnelly, NextGenBaker Staff Liaison. “Her leadership and strategic guidance have been invaluable to the program.”

“My time as NextGenBaker Co-Chair has been a wonderful experience that has contributed to both my personal and professional growth as a leader,” said Kelly Mariotti. “It was a privilege to partner with Campbell and have the chance to meet so many rising leaders in the industry. I encourage all NextGenBakers to take advantage of this program’s connections and resources.”

“Co-chairing NextGenBaker with Kelly over the past two years has been phenomenal. She has been such a strong partner to have as we sought to expand the program’s offerings and I am so proud of what we accomplished together,” said Campbell Williams, NextGenBaker Co-Chair and Co-President B.C. Williams Bakery Service and BCW Food Products. “And now I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Lili to the role as we head into a big year for NextGenBaker. With her passion for the baking industry and firm belief in the value of professional development, I am confident Lili’s leadership will ensure we deliver an incredible program for the NextGenBaker community.”

Campbell Williams, NextGenBaker Co-Chair

“From the first Leadership Forum I attended, I saw the value of NextGenBaker, and I am so honored to step into the role of Co-Chair,” said Liliana Economakis, NextGenBaker Co-Chair. “I believe the industry relationships formed in this program and the emphasis on investing in our development as leaders is incredibly valuable not only to the individuals who participate but to the companies they represent. I hope Campbell and I have the chance to welcome even more rising leaders into NextGenBaker this year.”

NextGenBaker is hosting three in-person events in 2022 – NextGenBaker Brunch at the 2022 ABA Convention in Palm Springs, CA, March 27, featuring leadership expert Paul Epstein; NextGenBaker Leadership Forum in Washington, DC, April 26-28; and the NextGenBaker Leadership Forum at IBIE in Las Vegas, September 20 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

As the Division Vice President, Customer Development Non-Commercial at Aspire Bakeries, Lili leads the strategic relationship with Foodbuy/Compass Business by partnering with the Procurement, Culinary and Marketing teams to provide industry, category and brand expertise. With over 30 years in the foodservice industry, Lili’s knowledge and passion is boundless. Early exposure to the food industry stems from watching her Chef Father from Italy craft delicious dishes and Mother from Spain, as an accomplished caterer. Even in her early years, working alongside her parents fueled the passion for the career she enjoys today. As Co-President at B.C. Williams Bakery Service and BCW Food Products, Campbell’s emphasis is on strategic planning, customer and supplier relationships, employee engagement, and continuous daily improvement throughout the organization. He is the fourth generation to participate in the family business. Campbell currently serves on the boards of AIB International and Southwest Allied Trades; he is a past board member of American Society of Baking.

-About NextGenBaker-

NextGenBaker is dedicated to developing the industry’s leaders with programming focused on the four pillars of professional development, public policy engagement, relationship building, and industry trends education. Members of NextGenBaker are baking and allied industry executives who have experience with growth potential. These individuals range in all positions from Managers and Directors to Vice Presidents and Senior VPs, within all departments of a company.

To learn more about NextGenBaker, click here or contact ABA Staff Liaison Christina Donnelly.