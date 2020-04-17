ABA Partners with Feeding America to Help American Families in Need

The baking industry has a long history of giving back to their communities. In the unparalleled circumstances our country is facing today, support of our local communities is needed more than ever and ABA member companies have been reaching out about ways they can help. ABA is honored to partner with Feeding America to present ABA members with opportunities to support the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. For years ABA has supported Feeding America’s DC food bank, Capital Area Food Bank, and we are humbled to provide financial support to them in this hour of need as well as share the incredible work of their national organization with our members.

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that provides food and services to people each year. When you contribute to Feeding America, you are joining their efforts in nearly every community in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

How can the baking industry support Feeding America’s mission?

Gift a financial contribution to provide meals to families facing hunger. Contact Erin Myerchin at Feeding America

Donate food products to help Americans in need. Contact Erin Myerchin at Feeding America

Produce baked goods for Feeding America to help them meet the increased food supply needs. Contact Christina Donnelly at ABA

Thank you to the baking industry who continues to live by example that we are #InThisTogether #BakingStrong