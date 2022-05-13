ABA Released New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Study of the U.S. Commercial Baking Industry

Alexandria, VA – The American Bakers Association (ABA) released the 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the U.S. Commercial Baking Industry Study. Conducted in March 2022 by ndp analytics, the study assesses the current diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) activities in the U.S. commercial baking industry.

The findings help employers better understand current baking industry DE&I strategies and initiatives, workforce demographics, and more.

The key findings and opportunities discovered in the study were presented at the NextGenBaker Leadership Forum in Alexandria, Virginia on April 28, 2022. During the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable, ndp analytics Senior Economist, Mary Donovan, and members of the ABA DE&I Working Group led a dynamic discussion of the study findings and the opportunities for baking businesses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association