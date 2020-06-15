ABA Releases New Interactive 2019 Annual Report

American Bakers Association Bakery June 15, 2020

In addition to the printed copies of the report, ABA’s Annual Report is available for the first time ever as an interactive digital publication, viewable on any device.

As you turn the pages, you will see a brief highlight on words and/or photos. The flashes indicate interactive content. Click to view videos, slideshows, articles, and presentations.

We’re excited to bring Members this engaging publication as a reminder of the positive impacts our industry made together in 2019.

Click here to view ABA’s interactive 2019 Annual Report 

