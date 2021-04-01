ABA’s Convention Emphasizes Baking Industry’s Resilience

The theme of this year’s ABA Convention was “Believe in Bakery” — and the two-day virtual event from March 22-23 made clear the industry is doing exactly that.

Speakers underscored how leaders are moving ahead with resilience and optimism.

SPOTLIGHTING INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION

“Our industry is not slowing down,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO of American Bakers Association, in opening remarks. “This past year was the most challenging in our lifetimes. We believe in our industry’s innovation and the resilience of our members.”

