ABA’s TechCon Beyond: Registration is Open for the Most Comprehensive Free Educational Conference for Baking Manufacturing Professionals

WASHINGTON, DC—Registration for ABA’s TechCon Beyond, A Virtual Experience, is now open. On October 27, 2020, the virtual conference will connect bakery operations and manufacturing professionals from around the world. Expert-led, baker-specific education and networking opportunities will take attendees “beyond” their day-to-day and empower them with actionable tools and knowledge to solve the industry’s most pressing operations issues. Individuals from ABA Member companies can access the event for free.

Innovative sessions explore topics including artificial intelligence, food safety technologies, and breakthrough concepts on process and plant improvements. Bakery research and development, management, process, and safety employees will gain the information necessary to stay ahead of quickly accelerating technical trends.

The entire program will be available after the event to watch on-demand, so participants from around the world can attend the sessions when it works best for them.

“The virtual format will enable ABA’s international Members to be involved in TechCon like never before, which will be exciting for all attendees,” said Samantha Moore, CMP, Senior Director, Meetings and Education. “ABA’s TechCon Beyond presents a unique opportunity for suppliers to build awareness among their customers from around the world in this industry-wide event.”

New this year, three sessions are offered in Spanish. Additionally, sessions will include and expand upon the conference’s traditional cookie and cracker programming with more than 10 sessions applicable to manufacturers and suppliers of all bakery products.

At ABA TechCon Beyond, attendees can expect Two keynote addresses Sixteen educational sessions, scheduled concurrently throughout the day Three sessions in Spanish Available to watch on-demand after the event Virtual marketplace (table tops) Vander Heide and Phelps Award Ceremonies An important ABA announcement “ABA’s TechCon Beyond will deliver the most value for attendees in this unique environment,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO. “The virtual experience allows for even more opportunities to learn, connect, and solve baking-specific challenges.” Register for ABA TechCon Beyond at americanbakers.org/TechCon.

