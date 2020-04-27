AbiMar Foods Plans Phased Reopening After COVID-19 Cluster Outbreak

A cleansing team is at the two AbiMar Foods plants following a shut down last week because of a COVID-19 cluster outbreak among its employees, said Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls.

He made the remarks during a joint news conference Monday with city and health officials about how Abilene in general, and AbiMar Foods specifically, is responding to the pandemic.

AbiMar Foods management has conveyed to city officials a plan for reopening in phases, said City Manager Robert Hanna.

