Afresh Recognized as Next Generation Supply Chain Innovator

SAN FRANCISCO — Afresh has been named a leader on the THRIVE Top 50 FoodTech Companies list for the second consecutive year. This annual ranking by SVG Ventures-THRIVE celebrates leading FoodTech companies and recognizes Afresh’s innovation in the Next Generation Supply Chain category for its groundbreaking approach to modernizing the fresh food supply chain. Utilizing the world’s first AI engine built for fresh grocery, Afresh enables accurate replenishment and inventory management across the supply chain, guaranteeing shoppers access to peak freshness while reducing grocers’ waste.

The THRIVE Top 50 list showcases companies with exemplary leadership teams, cutting-edge technology, significant traction, and substantial funding acceleration. After a rigorous six-month process, the SVG Ventures-THRIVE team selected Afresh for its technological excellence, role in using AI to improve the fresh food supply chain, and its positive impact on reshaping the future of fresh grocery.

“Afresh’s recognition from SVG Ventures-Thrive reflects years of hard work and deep partnership with our customers to build an AI-first platform that improves profitability and reduces food waste at scale,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder at Afresh. “We’re honored to be named as a leader driving meaningful change across the food system.”

Afresh’s platform empowers grocery retailers to make smarter decisions throughout their fresh supply chain, utilizing advanced digitization of unstructured data, holistic optimization of forecasts and inventory to streamline ordering, inventory management, and store operations, resulting in a fully connected supply chain. Afresh leverages the power of AI to navigate the complexities of fresh and empower grocers with the next generation of tools to help them significantly improve shrink reduction, profitability, operational efficiency, and shopper experience.

This recognition positions Afresh at the forefront of the digital revolution in grocery, poised to accelerate innovation and drive the industry towards a connected fresh supply chain.

About Afresh:

Afresh is the AI-powered platform transforming the fresh food supply chain. Leveraging the world’s first AI engine built specifically for fresh grocery, Afresh solves critical fresh challenges, such as data inconsistencies, item perishability, unpredictable demand, and operational and supply chain disconnects. Afresh’s proprietary technology supports grocers with optimized fresh decision making leading to unprecedented efficiency, retailer profitability, and shrink reduction. Founded in 2017 with the mission to eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all, Afresh proudly serves national and regional grocery brands across North America. Afresh is used by over 7,000 fresh departments across produce, meat, seafood, deli, and bakery at retailers like Albertsons, Fresh Thyme, Stater Bros, and more. Learn more about how Afresh is shaping the future of fresh grocery at www.afresh.com.