AgroAmerica Tropical Oil Holding Corp. Presents Corporate Sustainability Report

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — AgroAmerica Tropical Oil publishes its sixth Sustainability Report, which presents the impact of the programs, projects, and good practices that were executed by the world-leading company, regarding quality, productivity, and profitability of its operations.

“Every report we publish reassures our commitment to contribute to a better world. It is a constant assessment of our performance and progress towards the goals we have set for ourselves, so we can proudly keep producing food that is good for you and good for the planet,” said Fernando Bolaños, CEO AgroAmerica.

With the implementation of a business model based on a Corporate Sustainability strategy, AgroAmerica contributes to the initiatives proposed by the United Nations, such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ten Principles of the Global Compact; allowing the company to generate value and balance among economic growth, conservation of natural resources, and the welfare of all its stakeholders.

Among it’s most outstanding results are:

About 20,000 hectares of conserved areas due to participation in landscape sustainability projects and forest area conservation programs at its plantations.

A Subsidiary of AgroAmerica received the 2019 RSPO Excellence Award in the Community Impact category for the outstanding execution of the corporation’s comprehensive health project established in the southwest region of Guatemala.

for the outstanding execution of the corporation’s comprehensive health project established in the southwest region of Guatemala. Innovation and investment with the acquisition of a Tropical Oil Refining Plant, located in Mexico, and the new sustainable product lines now offered to the market.

AgroAmerica continues evolving and improving to deliver the highest quality products in compliance with international standards. The corporation will continue to produce and commercialize its products satisfying the most demanding challenges of clients, promoting the wellbeing of workers and surrounding communities while operating with the utmost respect for the environment.

About AgroAmerica Tropical Oil Holding Corp.:

It is AgroAmerica’s business unit dedicated to produce, manufacture and distribute sustainable value added Vegetable Oils and fats.

AgroAmerica is committed to contributing to the well being of people through innovation and technological investment for the development of products, services, programs and projects that promote welfare in the company’s stakeholders. Visit us: https://agroamerica.com/en/