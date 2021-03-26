AIB International Announces Dan Martin as New President and CEO

Manhattan, Kan. – AIB International, a global leader in food safety and quality, today announced Dan Martin as President and CEO, starting April 1. He succeeds Andre Biane, who has led the company for the past eight years and announced in 2020 his plan to retire.

Martin is a food and beverage industry veteran who launched his own consulting practice in 2020, working with numerous food and beverage companies to drive profitable topline growth. Prior to that, Martin was CEO of Twinings North America for 15 years, leading them to become the fastest growing tea company in North America. His career began in 1988 with Kraft Foods, where he held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in the sales and marketing organizations. He also then held various leadership roles at Eight O’Clock Coffee and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

“Following decades of experience with CPG companies and also then consulting with several companies, I am particularly excited to now join AIB International. The company is well-positioned for growth and continued leadership in the industry,” said Martin. “I look forward to drawing on my experience to support the team in its quest to help the global food and beverage industry continually improve food safety and quality programs.”

“The culmination of a thorough global search, the Board and I are proud to name Dan as the next President and CEO of AIB International. Dan is a seasoned professional with a wealth of global CPG and industry leadership experience, making him the right person to lead the company forward,” said Brad Allen, Chair of AIB’s Board of Trustees. “We believe Dan will help maximize the company’s potential and accelerate its future growth, broadly benefitting the food and beverage supply chain.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to lead AIB International for the past eight years and I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished,” said Biane. “The Board and I are confident that Dan will continue to build upon the momentum we have started and develop new opportunities globally. Our customers around world should continue to expect exceptional quality of service and attention from AIB International.”

