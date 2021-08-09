AIB International Asks, Pop Quiz! Do You Know Your Labels?

AIB International Bakery August 9, 2021

The next time you are walking the aisles of the grocery store, ask yourself “Who is responsible for regulating the labeling of these packaged foods?” In the U.S., regulations from multiple agencies apply to most products, but each packaged food has a principal agency responsible for ensuring its proper labeling.

You may know that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responsible for meat and poultry products, egg products that are out of the shell, and Siluriformes fish and products. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) is responsible for distilled spirits, certain wines, and malt beverages. The FDA has regulatory responsibility for all other packaged foods. This authority includes protecting the public health by assuring that foods are safe, wholesome, sanitary, and properly labeled.

