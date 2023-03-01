AIB International Certification Services to Offer RSPO Supply Chain Certification

Manhattan, Kan. – AIB International Certifications Services, Inc., dedicated to performing benchmarked Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification audits for the global food supply chain, can now offer Roundtable on Sustainability Palm Oil (RSPO) Supply Chain Certification (SCC) services. The certification service can be offered in any country in the world, except China.

Palm oil is probably one of the best-known and most debated ingredients in the food industry. Due to the negative impacts on the environment, wildlife, and human rights, many food companies have been steering away from incorporating unsustainable and traditional industrialized sourced palm oil into their products. As a result, it has become quite common to see the term ‘sustainable palm oil’ in the ingredients of processed goods.

“Becoming an approved RSPO Supply Chain certification body was the next natural step for AIB International Certification Services, Inc.,” said Alfonso Capuchino, Vice President of Certification Services. “We will be able to support our food supply chain customer’s sustainability efforts by verifying whether the palm oil they use is produced sustainably without harming the environment and people who live and work in oil palm producing countries,” added Capuchino.

The RSPO Supply Chain audit can also be combined with a benchmarked Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) audit process, which optimizes organizations in the food supply chain that take legal ownership of RSPO oil palm products or physically manipulate and/or store RSPO palm oil products while demonstrating their commitment to food safety and sustainable palm oil usage.

The RSPO Supply Chain Certification (SCC) standard outlines the auditable requirements used by organizations in the palm oil supply chain that process and trade RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO). Certification bodies that offer RSPO certification services are accredited by Assurance Services International (ASI). During 2022, AIB International Certification Services, Inc. worked with ASI to complete the accreditation process, becoming the first certification body audited and accredited by their recently opened office in the United States.

“By obtaining an RSPO certificate, organizations in the food supply chain can provide assurance that the products they produce, distribute, or commercialize adhere to the RSPO supply chain certification requirements,” explained Capuchino. “This assurance is becoming increasingly important as customers and consumers keep growing more inquisitive about the environmental and social consequences of purchasing decisions and expecting companies to increase their commitment on sustainability efforts”, said Capuchino.

About AIB International

For over 100 years, AIB International has been committed to promoting the integrity of the supply chain by raising food safety and quality standards around the world. Our Training, Certification, Inspection, and Consulting services help our customers navigate the complexities of the food industry while providing tailored solutions to their needs. AIB International serves customers in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.aibinternational.com.

About AIB International Certification Services, Inc.

While AIB International provides training, inspection, and consulting services, our certification audits for the food supply chain are provided by AIB International Certification Services, Inc. AIBI-CS operates under a separate Board of Directors comprised of GFSI stakeholders and an Impartiality Governing Board that performs risk assessments for threats to impartiality and conflict of interest. Together, we provide the most robust and comprehensive food safety product portfolio in the market.