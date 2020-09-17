AIB International: Did the Pandemic Break Your Supply Chain?

Never in recent memory has supply chain management been so challenged as it has through the current pandemic. As suppliers have been impacted, manufacturers have been taxed with keeping the supplies coming in and maintaining production.

But, what happens when a single source ingredient is being imported from a country where all industries were suddenly shutdown to control spread of the disease?

What if your Research and Development Department is unable to find an acceptable alternative substitute ingredient?

