AIB International: Four Tips to Prepare for a Remote Audit

Businesses are adapting to the new normal of food safety compliance during this time of social distancing by embracing remote audits. Now with the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) also allowing remote audits to aid certification extension, here are four important tips to help you prepare.

1. Know Your ICT System

GFSI now refers to video conferencing technology like Skype, GoToMeeting and Zoom as Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Well before your remote audit, log into the ICT you plan to use and become familiar with its capabilities and functions you will likely use during your audit.

2. Test Your Sound and Connection

Clear communication with your auditor is crucial for an effective and efficient remote audit. Well in advance, test the sound and internet connection on the device you plan to use.

