AIB International Releases 2020 Public Food Safety and Baking Seminar Schedule

Manhattan, Kan. – AIB International has released its schedule for upcoming public food safety and baking seminars. New for 2020, our virtual classroom format is being integrated into many of these in-person seminars. This approach allows us to take our world-class expertise to anyone with a computer, wherever they are around the world.

“With nearly 50 seminars already on the schedule and more to come throughout the year, we’re confident that food industry professionals will find career growth opportunities and companies will see value in their training investment,” said Stephanie Lopez, Vice President, Operations, Americas, AIB International. “Through our virtual classroom setting, students will continue to learn from the expertise of our food safety and baking professionals, but with additional online engagement opportunities for both in-person and virtual learners. We believe this approach will also improve seminar convenience for learners from around the world, while lowering associated travel costs.” Seminars currently scheduled for 2020 include:

Chicago

ISO 22000 Foundations + FSSC 22000 V5 Review, April 7-8

Labeling of FDA Food Products, April 7-8

FSPCA Intentional Adulteration Conducting Vulnerability Assessments, April 14

Food Defense Coordinator, Chicago, April 15-16

GMP/Sanitation Workshop, Aug. 4-5

HACCP Workshop, Aug. 6-7

Food Fraud: Risk Assessment and Mitigation, Sept. 15-16

Food Safety & Sanitation for Food Plants, Oct. 13-16

Orlando, Fla.

FSPCA Intentional Adulteration Conducting Vulnerability Assessments, Feb. 25

Food Defense Coordinator, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 26-27

Implementing SQF Systems for Manufacturing – Edition 8, March 5-6

FSPCA Preventive Controls for Human Food and HACCP Integration for FSMA Compliance, March 24-26

Phoenix

Food Safety & Sanitation for Food Plants, Feb. 11-14

GMP/Sanitation Workshop, March 10-11

HACCP Workshop, March 12-13

Other U.S.-based seminars

Food Fraud: Risk Assessment and Mitigation, Feb. 18-19, Los Angeles

Specializations: Hamburger Buns, April 7-10, Somerset, N.J. • Foundations: All About Baking, April 21-24, Plano, Texas

Foundations: Batter Cakes, May 12-15, Somerset, N.J.

FSPCA Preventive Controls for Human Food and HACCP Integration for FSMA Compliance, June 16-18, Philadelphia, Pa.

FSPCA Intentional Adulteration Conducting Vulnerability Assessments, Aug. 18, Seattle, Wash.

Food Defense Coordinator, Aug. 19-20, Seattle, Wash.

FSPCA Intentional Adulteration Conducting Vulnerability Assessments, Oct. 20, Washington D.C.

Toronto

BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials Issue 6: Sites Training, Jan. 23-24

BRCGS Global Standard for Food Safety Issue 8: Sites Training, Feb. 3-4

BRCGS Global Standard for Ethical Trade & Responsible Sourcing (ETRS) Issue 1: Sites Training, June 15-16

Mexico

Food Safety Certification System FSSC 22000 Version 5 Implementation Course, Jan. 20-22, Mexico City

Food Fraud: Risk Assessment and Mitigation, Feb. 11-12, Mexico City

BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials Issue 6: Sites Training, Feb. 17-18, Monterrey, Mexico

Integrated Pest Management in Food Plants, March 12-13, Guadalajara, Jal.

Food Microbiology and Safety, March 26-27, Monterrey, N.L.

Sanitary Design and Maintenance, April 2, Guadalajara, Jal.

Food Defense Coordinator, May 5-6, Mexico City

HACCP Workshop and its Prerequisite Programs, May 12-14, Monterrey, N.L.

BRCGS Global Standard for Food Safety Version 8: Sites Training, May 25-26, Monterrey, N.L.

Integrated Pest Management in Food Plants, June 4-5, Mexico City

Food Microbiology and Safety, June 25-26, Mexico City

Food Fraud: Risk Assessment and Mitigation, July 2-3, Monterrey, N.L.

Sanitary Design and Maintenance, July 7, Mexico City

HACCP Verification and Validation, July 16-17, Monterrey, N.L.

FSPCA: Preventive Food Controls for HACCP Integration for FSMA Compliance, Aug. 4-6, Mexico City

Integrated Pest Management in Food Plants, Sept. 24-25, Monterrey, N.L.

Food Defense Coordinator, Oct. 6-7, Monterrey, N.L.

HACCP Workshop and its Prerequisite Programs, Oct. 14-16, Mexico City

FSPCA: Preventive Food Controls for Humans and HACCP Integration for FSMA Compliance, Nov. 10-12, Monterrey, N.L.

New courses will be added throughout the year. Access AIB International’s searchable 2020 seminar calendar here.

