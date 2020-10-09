AIB International Tip of the Week: 3 Issues Your Intermittent Operations Plan Should Address

AIB International Bakery October 9, 2020

Everyone recognizes that it’s better to plan for the worst than to make it up as you go in the middle of a crisis.

Wouldn’t it have been much easier to navigate COVID-19 if your company had a plan in place to address complex operational challenges?

Intermittent Operations Planning

One of the five foundational components of AIB International’s Pandemic Prepared Certification, Intermittent Operations Planning addresses communication between sales, operations, procurement and human resources to ensure effective management of resources including materials, workforce and downtime availability through the crisis.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

Related Articles

Bakery

AIB International Celebrates Legacy by Launching New Brand, Innovative Programs at GFSI Conference

February 28, 2019 AIB International

For the last 100 years, AIB International has worked hand-in-hand with the world’s top food and beverage companies to advance the safety and quality of food for families everywhere. Today at the 2019 GFSI Conference, AIB International looked to the next hundred years with a new brand launch and provided a sneak peek at one of its yet-to be-released training solutions.