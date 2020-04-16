AIB International: Tip of the Week: 6 Key Questions When Increasing Distancing in Production During COVID-19

During our Monday, April 6 “Food Safety and COVID-19: What Businesses Need to Know” webinar, we discussed a number of recommendations to ensure food safety and worker health. One of the practical scenarios reviewed by Alicia Swanson, Food Safety Professional, involved key considerations when increasing employee distancing in production.

Specifically, are you working to implement employee distancing, but having difficulty in a production facility? Here are six key questions to ask of your team.

Do we have time to increase the gaps between shifts?

Most facilities have a small overlap between shifts. Schedule a gap (or if you have one, a larger gap) between shifts so personnel from each shift don’t overlap and sanitation can have time to sanitize time clocks, lockers, etc.

