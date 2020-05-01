AIB International Tip of the Week: Following COVID-19, What Sanitation Training Will My Employees Need?

AIB International Bakery May 1, 2020

During our Monday, April 27 “Food Safety and COVID-19: What Businesses Need to Know” webinar, Jesse Leal, Food Safety Professional, highlighted how cleaning, sanitation, verification, training and onboarding will need to change for the future.

The current pandemic has created a host of challenges for the global food supply chain. It has also provided the opportunity to think about and develop training that can help employees follow proper sanitation procedures in the future.

Beyond training that focuses only on the traditional “do this” and “don’t do that,” employees should be educated on the reasons “why” they are required to follow certain procedures, including GMPs. That is because GMPs are not just best practice – they are the law, so it’s critical that your employees know and follow them. By effectively communicating the “whys” of the various processes and procedures you have in place, you will gain buy-in from your workforce, promote accountability, and nurture a food safety culture in your organization.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

