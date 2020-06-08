AIB International Tip of the Week: Three Ways You Can Support World Food Safety Day

AIB International Bakery June 8, 2020

World Food Safety Day is Sunday, June 7. The United Nations has declared this day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water. In recognition, here are the top three food safety resources searched for on AIBInternational.com, so you can continue ensuring food safety around the world.

1. Training Certification Online

AIB International offers Certification to GFSI schemes, including:

  • BRCGS Global Standards for food safety, packaging and packaging materials, storage and distribution, and brokers and agents;
  • FSSC 22000 for food safety and food packaging;
  • IFS Food Standard and IFS PACsecure; and,
  • SQF Food Safety Codes, which include specific codes for Food Manufacturing, Storage and Distribution, Food Packaging Materials, Primary Food Production and the SQF Quality Code, which can be applied in addition to the Food Safety Codes for any industry sector.

