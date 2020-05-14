Auto‐Bake Adds EVP

My colleagues,

On behalf of myself, Derek Pagenkopf (Hinds‐Bock President), and Mark Salman (Middleby Processing Group President), it is with our deepest regard and most humble honor to announce Rod Gregg as Executive Vice President for the Auto‐Bake Serpentine Brand.

Mr. Rod Gregg

This role will be in addition to his current duties as EVP at Hinds‐Bock of Bothell, Washington. Rod has more than 30 years’ experience in the baking and food industries and has the Middleby DNA of being highly customer centric, which is to deliver above expectation. He approaches challenges with humility, kindness, persistence, and partnership. Rod adds intangible value for our customers through organized tenacity which produces effective customer advocacy and delivers results.

Hinds‐Bock was purchased by The Middleby Corporation in February of 2018 after more than a decade of close partnership with Auto‐Bake in the US cake market and decades of success across both food and bakery; from simple food service equipment to complex industrial filling and depositing solutions.

Please join us in congratulating Rod and celebrating all that he is, all that he has achieved, and all that he is sure to accomplish for our shared benefit in the future!

Sincerely,

Scott McCally

President

Auto-Bake Serpentine