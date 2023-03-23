Alyson Slapkauskas Joins ABI as New CEO

We are pleased to announce that Alyson SLAPKAUSKAS has joined ABI as new CEO on March 6, 2023. She will be reporting directly to Olivier SERGENT, TMG* President.

In her new role, Alyson SLAPKAUSKAS will be responsible for expanding and pursuing ABI’s growth strategy, especially in North America. With a main focus on robotics, Alyson will support the company’s mission with a strong customer-centric approach. She will play a pivotal role in further expanding ABI as a trusted partner that helps bakeries gaining a competitive edge and making baked goods more efficiently.

With over 20 years of operational leadership experience, Alyson is adept to managing complex products, diverse supply chain solutions, operations planning optimization and execution while developing high performance teams. Before joining ABI, Alyson was Corporate Senior Director, Operational Excellence & Continuous Improvement at Celestica. Alyson held roles across General Management, Direction of Operations, Pickering, and Production control. Thanks to these experiences, she will provide ABI with insight into their supply chain and Customer Experience.

