American Bakers Association Announces Jennifer Colfelt Departure

Washington, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) announced that Vice President of Operations and Membership Jennifer Colfelt is stepping down.

“Working at ABA has been an incredibly rewarding experience and I am grateful for the meaningful connections I’ve made along the way. My time here has been filled with growth, learning, and a shared commitment to making a positive impact on behalf of the baking community. As I transition to new opportunities, I will greatly miss working with the ABA membership, IBIE Committee, and professional staff. Thank you to everyone who made my journey so memorable,” said Jennifer Colfelt.

“Since joining ABA, nearly five years ago, Jenn has successfully served an integral leadership role in many areas across the association as well as IBIE (International Baking Industry Exposition). Jenn spearheaded the effort to overhaul ABA’s membership operation and strategy, resulting in record membership levels, diversity of our member base, and growth in dues revenue. Under her direction, the accounting operations of ABA and IBIE were modernized and streamlined, and she significantly improved ABA’s financial performance. Jenn also played a vital role in my transition as CEO. And most recently, she stepped up to oversee our ever-increasing communications and marketing functions,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEO. “Her presence and leadership will be missed by the ABA team, members, partner organizations, and the industry.”

“On behalf of the entire ABA membership, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Jennifer for her exceptional service to the organization. Her dedication and hard work have significantly advanced ABA and the baking industry as a whole. We were fortunate to have her join the team at a pivotal time for the association and wish her all the best on her future endeavors,” said Bill Quigg, ABA Chair and President and CEO of Richmond Baking.

“As IBIE Chair, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jennifer over the years to ensure the long-term financial health of the show. Her steadfast dedication was instrumental in modernizing IBIE’s operations and meeting the financial expectations of the Committee. She is a consummate professional who helped IBIE reach new heights during her tenure.” said Jorge Zarate, IBIE 2025 Chair and Chief Supply Chain Officer of Grupo Bimbo.

Jennifer will serve through August 15, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition.

