American Bakers Association Announces MacKie to Step Down to Support Family

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the American Bakers Association (ABA) announced that long-time President and CEO Robb MacKie will step down at the end of 2022 to focus on family matters full-time.

“For 27 years, 17 as President and CEO, it has been my deepest privilege and honor to serve the baking industry,” said MacKie. “I have devoted my full passion and energy to protecting and growing this noble industry that feeds our country and communities.”

“Meanwhile, the devotion to my family greatly overshadows my deep commitment to ABA and our Members. It is because of their sacrifices and support that I have been able to focus on representing the industry I love,” said MacKie. “Now it is time for me to practice what I preach by putting family first and focus my full attention and passion on helping my family through our challenges. I only ask for the industry’s and friends’ support, prayers, and respect for my family’s privacy.”

“The baking industry has had the privilege of Robb’s passion and expertise for 27 years. He had made a huge, positive difference in our business lives and personal lives,” said Cordia Harrington, ABA Chair, and Founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries. “I respect his decision to place his family first and am very grateful for Robb’s dedication and service.”

“Robb has been a friend, trusted advisor, and tireless advocate for our industry and the many members affiliated with the American Bakers Association,” said Brad Alexander, Immediate Past-Chair and COO of Flowers Foods. “We will miss his strategic leadership and wish him all the best.”

MacKie will serve through the end of 2022 to ensure a highly successful International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), which ABA co-owns. During this time, the ABA Board will seek a dynamic new leader to grow the Association’s positive momentum throughout a smooth transition.

“I will miss the daily interactions with a powerful team of industry leaders and the most respected and effective team of association professionals in Washington,” concluded MacKie.