American Bakers Association Announces New Slate of Officers

American Bakers Association Bakery April 8, 2022

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The American Bakers Association‘s (ABA) Membership approved the organization’s new slate of officers during the All Membership Meeting at ABA’s Annual Convention.

The Chair of the 2022 – 2024 ABA Board of Directors will be longtime ABA Member and baking industry leader Cordia Harrington, Founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries.

“I have had the privilege of serving on the Executive Committee for the past six years and to witness firsthand the dedication and thoughtful leadership that is required to serve in this role,” said Harrington. “As I step into the position, I am committed to continuing the work of my predecessors to promote the growth and success of the ABA membership and the commercial baking industry.”

