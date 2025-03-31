American Bakers Association Honors Industry Leaders with Inaugural Champions for a Better Tomorrow Awards

Washington, DC — The American Bakers Association (ABA) proudly launched its inaugural Champions for a Better Tomorrow Awards during the annual ABA Convention on Tuesday, March 25. This new initiative, developed in alignment with ABA’s strategic plan, celebrates the innovation, leadership, and commitment of baking manufacturing companies to drive meaningful change in their communities, workplaces, and planet.

In its first year, 25 nominees were recognized, and six companies were presented with awards across three categories: Community, Workplace, and Planet.

“The Champions for a Better Tomorrow Awards highlight the incredible efforts of our member organizations to make a lasting impact,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEO. “Our mission is to elevate commercial baking as a destination workplace and showcase the powerful stories that inspire pride, progress, and purpose across the sector.”

The Champions for a Better Tomorrow Awards provide a platform to celebrate the inspiring stories of member companies and their positive impacts. Each category honors one Baker Member and one Allied Member.

Community

Recognizing initiatives that support local communities through charitable efforts, food insecurity solutions, volunteerism, partnerships, or social impact programs.

Baker Member Award – The Bama Companies

Bama sponsors the Food on the Move Community Food and Resource Festival which is dedicated to combating food insecurity by providing immediate access to fresh, nutritious food while connecting individuals with vital community resources. Through a holistic, community-driven approach, the program is reshaping food access, economic empowerment, and community health.

Allied Member Award – Red Star Yeast by LESAFFRE

Red Star Yeast by LESAFFRE has partnered with So They Can to help end child hunger through projects such as supporting sustainable school farms in Kenya and Tanzania. Through employee donations and corporate sponsorship, they have worked with nine schools to grow crops that produce school meals for students.

Workplace

Celebrating programs and practices that advance employee development, company culture and camaraderie, or employee well-being to create workplaces where individuals thrive.

Baker Member Award – Klosterman Baking

Klosterman Baking partnered with Gracepoint Fellowship and their volunteer team to offer educational services for associates at their Springboro bakery. Once a week after their shift, associates participate in educational sessions to grow employee engagement, communication and fellowship.

Allied Member Award – The Puratos Group

The Puratos Group has created a “Calling for Caring” initiative aimed at enhancing employee health and well-being, fostering a culture of care, and integrating well-being into every aspect of the employee experience. The initiative serves to enhance employee engagement and culture through a comprehensive and holistic approach to health and well-being.

Planet

Honoring programs that minimize environmental impact through waste reduction, tree planting or garden development, sustainable employee transportation programs, sustainability education, or other eco-friendly programs.

Baker Member Award – Bimbo Bakeries USA

The Baked for Nature program by Bimbo Bakeries USA is making an impact on the planet through measurable carbon reductions and sustainable practices. This program goal focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across company operations by implementing renewable energy solutions, optimizing energy efficiency, and advancing low-carbon technologies

Allied Member Award – Ardent Mills

The Stretch Wrap Reduction Program at Ardent Mills is a sustainable initiative designed to reduce their environmental impact while continuing to meet and exceed customer expectations for product delivery. This transition allows Ardent Mills to cut carbon emissions and waste, while also supporting our customers’ sustainability goals.

“We are proud to showcase the transformative initiatives of our members and look forward to seeing their impact inspire others in the industry,” said Bill Quigg, ABA Chair and President and CEO of Richmond Baking. “As we continue to push for meaningful progress, we believe that recognizing these achievements is essential to building a stronger future for commercial baking and a place where talent thrives.”

ABA extends its congratulations to the 2025 award nominees and thanks all participants for their inspiring efforts. The 2025 Award Nominees were:

ABI

Alpha Baking Company

Aspire Bakeries

Avant Food Media

BCW

Benchmark

Blueprint Automation

Chabaso Bakery

Crown Bakeries

Dawn Foods

Flowers Foods

Hearthside Food Solutions

H&S Family of Bakeries

Lallemand

Mecatherm

MGP Ingredients

New Horizons Baking Company

The Henry Group

Vandemoortele USA

