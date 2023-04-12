American Bakers Association Launches the Bakers’ Forum for Small Wholesale Baking Businesses

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is pleased to announce the launch of a new member resource called The Bakers’ Forum. With the tagline of “Learn. Share. Grow.” this member-exclusive, bakers-only forum has been developed for members who wish to discuss and learn about issues relating to operating a small business.

Forum membership is comprised of small business owners ranging from the self-employed to larger wholesale baking operations. The Forum provides ABA’s small business members with a community of peers to share information, learn best practices, and engage with ABA on topics specific to the small business community. It will also provide a platform on which to feature the expertise of ABA’s supplier members as resources for these growing businesses.

“As ABA’s membership continues to grow and diversify, we recognized the need to create special solutions for this segment of our community,” said Ben Simpson, Director of Membership, ABA. “Small business owners in the wholesale baking industry share unique challenges, and this Forum creates an avenue for collaboration and info-sharing that isn’t currently available anywhere else.”



The Bakers’ Forum will feature online content as well as in-person and virtual events to facilitate collaboration and networking. It will be ABA’s first time creating a moderated online community integrated with the organization’s management software.

ABA’s Membership team has started outreach for The Bakers’ Forum, with focus on the association’s members whose gross receipts of baked goods and mixes total $25 million/year or less.

Bakers interested in joining The Bakers’ Forum should contact ABA’s Membership team or visit www.americanbakers.org/membership.