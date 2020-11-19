American Bakers Association Welcomes Industry Leaders to the Board

Washington, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) is pleased to welcome five new members to their Board of Directors.

Trina Bediako is the newly appointed CEO of New Horizons Baking Company with nearly two decades of experience at the enterprise. New Horizons Baking Company serves more than 2,000 quick service restaurants across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and Western Pennsylvania as well as national retail and sandwich makers.

Chuck Metzger, CEO, of Hearthside Foods brings to ABA’s Board more than 30 years of executive leadership in global food companies including Kraft and Coca-Cola. Hearthside Foods is a leading contract manufacturer and the largest private bakery in the U.S.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association