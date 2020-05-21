American Society of Baking Announces BakingTECH 2021

BakingTECH is the Best Week in Baking, which provides premier educational and networking events for baking professionals.

Join us in February 14 – 16 for BakingTECH 2021 to learn solutions to take back to the bakery with you and make valuable connections through networking events offered at the conference.

Conference Highlights

  • Innovative technical presentations
  • Numerous networking opportunities throughout the conference to connect with industry leaders & experts
  • Table Top MarketPlace Exhibits – meet with over 170 exhibitors showcasing their products and services
  • MarketPlace Casino Night on Tuesday, February 16: Mingle with industry experts and suppliers in an untraditional trade show setting while playing roulette.

