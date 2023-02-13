American Society of Baking Names Kristen L. Spriggs, CAE, IOM Executive Director

Kristen joined ASB staff in January 2023 as its new Executive Director ushering in an era of growth and redesign for the nearly 100-year-old organization. In progressive roles throughout her career, Kristen has engaged in the strategic leadership of events, certifications/professional development, and products/services to support member companies’ operational needs.

She is a graduate of Indiana State University with a B.A. in Public Relations and Marketing. She holds the Certified Association Executive designation and the Institute for Organizational Management distinction from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she was recognized by her peers as a 40 Under 40 by Connect Magazine and honored as the Association Professional of the Year by the Indiana Society of Association Executives in 2019.

