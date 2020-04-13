American Society of Baking Partners with Meals on Wheels America to Support the COVID-19 Response Fund During the Pandemic

American Society of Baking is spearheading a fundraising effort with our members to help fight hunger and food insecurity for older Americans. As the number of homebound seniors who face hunger issues increases during the COVID-19 Crisis, ASB is teaming up with Meals on Wheels America to help alleviate some of the suffering.

Kent Van Amburg, Executive Director of American Society of Baking; “Many homebound seniors do not know where they will get their next meal. We knew we had to help meet the increased demand for food delivery services by Meals on Wheels America.”

American Society of Baking will donate matching funds for the first $20,000 raised by ASB members. The goal is to raise $40,000 to help Meals on Wheels America. All funds will be used to replenish food and supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors, facilitate supply chain logistics with national vendors to help the hardest-hit communities and support timely distribution of science based information needed to ensure safe care for all.

